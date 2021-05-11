SIDNEY — A Houston man was extricated from his truck by Sidney Fire early Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Michigan Street.

According to a Sidney Police press release, officers responded to a report a vehicle was on its side near the Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Michigan Street on May 11 at 1:55 a.m. Upon arrival police found a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck on its side against the sign pole of Warehouse Carpet, 2640 Michigan St.

The crash report indicates Brendon Gene Anderson, 23, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he lost control of the truck, went off the roadway to the right and struck some landscape block and the metal pole before coming to a stop on the vehicle’s driver’s side.

Anderson was partially ejected from the truck and trapped. Sidney Fire responded and Anderson was extricated from the truck and transported him to the hospital.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash at this time, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by Sidney Police.