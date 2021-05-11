Search warrant nets drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, guns

FORT LORAMIE — The execution of a narcotics search warrant by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the confiscation of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and numerous fire arms. Charges are pending on two Fort Loramie men, as the case is currently under investigation.

On May 7, 2021, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie, in reference to an on-going narcotics investigation. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye’s press release, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies located an upstairs bedroom, which had been converted into a room to manufacture synthetic marijuana, also known as spice. Deputies confiscated an electric portable cement/concrete mixer, several gallons of liquid chemicals, two bags of powder chemicals and a large amount of synthetic marijuana, several firearms and a money counting machine. In other areas of the residence, deputies located more drugs, including several different types of pills, drug paraphernalia, additional firearms, and over $12,000 in cash and a large amounts of coins. A total of 21 firearms were located throughout the residence.

Jacob Brunswick, 30, and his brother, Joshua Brunswick, 35, both of 4662 Cardo Road, Fort Loramie, Ohio, were interviewed by detectives at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Criminal charges are pending on both, along with other parties involved in this drug operation. At this time, the Brunswicks were released, pending the completion of the investigation.

According to the release, the case will be presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury upon review by Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_20210511_105330.jpg Drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. Courtesy photo A total of 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Also confiscated were drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_20210511_104750.jpg A total of 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Also confiscated were drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. Courtesy photo Drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_20210511_104910.jpg Drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and 21 firearms were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant at on 4662 Cardo Road in Fort Loramie. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the residence was known to detectives as the residence of two brothers where a large amount of drug trafficking was being conducted. Charges are pending on the two men who are currently under investigation. Courtesy photo