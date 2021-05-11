YMCA offering lifeguard certification course in June

PIQUA –The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in summer and fall employment.

“There are still facilities in need of new lifeguards this summer,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “This is our last course offering before the fall. Our class in June will enable participants to work within the first weeks of their summer employers opening.”

The course in June will run for two weekends Friday-Sunday. Times are as follows: Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Class will start on June 4. Participants must be 16 before the last day of the course and register by no later than May 28.

“The week prior deadline is to give the students time to complete all the online work for the course that is required,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director at the Piqua branch. “It’s a lot of online work about the basics of lifeguarding and preliminary introductions to the other three certifications. We find candidates do best with the week prior deadline for registration to get [all the online work] completed by the first day of class.”

Those interested in the course can register at either Miami County YMCA branch during normal business hours. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Lander at 937-440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.