25 Years

May 12, 1896

I.H. Thedieck shipped a carload of flour from Anna to his father in Alfhausen, Hanover, German, last Saturday.

—-

Several cases of shoplifting in the dry goods stores of Sidney have been discovered in the last few weeks. The thieving has been mostly on Saturdays when the stores are generally crowded with customers. Some of the merchants have arranged to keep a careful look out for such persons and the next ones that are caught will be prosecuted.

100 Years

May 12, 1921

The board of education at its meeting last night elected Dr. Henry Hartman as superintendent of the Sidney school for a three-year term. Dr. Hartman came to Sidney from Marion, O., where he served in a similar capacity, about a year ago.

—-

Reporting for the Kiwanis Band committee at the regular meeting of the club at noon today, Harry Faulkner advised that a committee has been appointed to assume management of the band. It is composed of O.S. Kenny, Emerson Deam, V.E. Watkins, Ed Salm, and M.B. McKee.

—-

A would-be robber was apparently frightened away when he attempted to enter the home of Dr. M.F. Hussey on North Ohio avenue last evening. Miss Ruth Maley, who rooms at the Hussey home, screamed when she was awakened by someone raising a window in her room. Tracks indicated the man had climbed onto the roof of the recently erected office portion of the home.

75 Years

May 12, 1946

Three Sidney students and one from Anna placed first in the district scholarship tests held last week at Miami University, according to word received today. Paul Lauterbur, in chemistry; Greta Nelson, in English IX; and Patricia Boller, English X; all from Sidney, and Lois Blanke, Anna, first in Latin I.

50 Years

May 12, 1971

Announcement of the appointment of Marion Russell as editor of the Sidney Daily News was made today by J. Oliver Amos, publisher, in one of two administrative changes being made by the publishing firm.

William T. Amos, who has held the newspaper editor’s post, will move to the editorial department of Linn’s Stamp News, assuming full-time editorial direction of the philatelic weekly newspaper prior to July 1.

—-

Sidney High’s linksters finished third in the Miami Valley League Gold Tournament held Monday afternoon at Shelby Oaks. Lima Shawnee picked up top marbles, and Lima Central Catholic came in second.

For the Yellow Jackets Art Schulze fired a 39-40-79. Joe Raterman a 41-41-82, Dan Swiger a 41-38-79, and Darrell Chiles a 44-46-90 for a 330 total.

25 Years

May 12, 1996

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Increases in salaries of public school classroom teachers across Ohio exceeded inflation in nine of the last 10 years, a private tax study group said.

An Ohio Public Expenditure Council report released Wednesday said the average salary for teachers, excluding fringe benefits, was $38,084 for the 1995-96 year.

Teacher salaries have matched or surpassed inflation in each year since 1987 with the exception of 1990, the council said.

Donald Berno, president of the non-partisan economic and tax research organization, said salaries depended in part on seniority, state minimum beginning salaries, union contracts, and cost of living.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

