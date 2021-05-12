Shaner earns 1st place in AP contest

SIDNEY – Sidney Daily News Business Editor Kyle Shaner earned first place for best business writer in Division II of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2020 newspaper contest.

Shaner’s entries included “Historical building’s new life” about JC’s Barber Shop, “Keyhole Pizza soon to reopen,” “Shelby County critical to manufacturing” and “Sidney house highlighted in Parade of Homes” about D&S Construction.

Kent Mallett, of The Advocate in Newark, finished second for best business writer in Division II while Craig McDonald, also of The Advocate, finished third.

Fifty-two daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2020. Sidney Daily New entries were submitted in Division II, for newspapers with circulations of 8,000 to 11,999.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News and MLive, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, Hearst Media, and Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.