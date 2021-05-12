Making exercise fun

Taking part in some drumming cardio at Sidney High School are, left to right, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Peggy Bean, Kaleb Terry, 16, son of Sean and Mindy Terry, Audrea Litton, 16, daughter of Jeff Litton and Amy Matthieu, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Michelle Hammer, Jacob Martin, 16, son of Becky and Tom Martin, and Abby Adams, 17, all of Sidney, daughter of Dee and Mike Adams. The drumming cardio class was led by Sidney-Shelby County YMCA employee Jodi Cantrell and held on Wednesday, May 12. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has been coming once a month to hold yoga classes for the multiple disabilities class at Sidney High School but changed it up this time with cardio drumming.

