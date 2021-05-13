125 Years

May 13, 1896

A meeting of the citizens of Wapakoneta was held in the assembly room of the courthouse there last night in the interest of the Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys Railway Co. There was a good attendance with most of the prominent and wealthy citizens of the town present. H.T. Mathers, Frank Hunter and Charles Timeus, of this city, were present. There was considerable enthusiasm manifest and a committee named to solicit subscriptions.

——

The barn of Charles McCashen, situated on the Dingman pike about two miles this side of Pemberton was struck by lightning yesterday afternoon and burned to the ground. The fire spread to a wagon shed which was also destroyed along with its contents.

100 Years

May 13, 1921

A number of favorable comments have been received on the transformation that has taken place at the old Heiser corner opposite the post office. Yesterday the landscape architect from the Wagner Park Nursery completed the plantings in connection with the service station erected by the Standard Oil Co. at the location.

====

The committee of five selected from the Kiwanis club for reorganization of the Sidney band is seeking the support of every citizen in the community. The committee has taken over management of the band for this year. Each member of the Kiwanis club is making a liberal donation, and the balance of the community is being asked to assist.

75 Years

May 13, 1946

Officials of the Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation were in Sidney yesterday afternoon checking on the series of safe-crackings that occurred here over the weekend. The safes at all five places entered were dusted for “foreign” fingerprints.

——

In class elections at the high school this week, Lee Kaufman was elected president of the senior class for next year. Bob Flinn was elected vice president; Mary Mauck, secretary; Jane Harsh, treasurer; George Long, Carlene Miller, and Lewis Warbington, student council members.

50 Years

May 13, 1971

PITSBURG—Versailles captured its third straight Darke County League baseball championship Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers dumped host Franklin-Monroe, 7-3, to close out the conference with an 8-1 mark.

The Tigers led all the way after opening a 2-0 spread in the first. Picking up the victory on the mound was Mike Hemmelgarn. He went the route as he struck out eight, gave up four bases on balls and allowed three runs on three hits and five errors.

——

Lloyd Lutz was elected president of the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club for 1971-72 at the local service club’s Wednesday meeting held at Burk’s Banquet House.

Herbert McVicker was named first vice president and Robert Burns was elected second vice president. Named to the board of directors were Gary VanFossen, Donald Young, and Philip Freytag.

25 Years

May 13, 1996

Area Energy and Electric Inc., a local electrical contractor with its offices at 2001 Commerce Drive, has recently undergone a reorganization of corporate personnel, a company official reported to The Sidney Daily News.

Mike Gossard and Todd Weigandt have been named vice president of operations by Ken Schlater, co-founder and company president. Gossard and Weigandt have both been with the company for more than 10 years. Prior to their appointment, they served as project managers in the industrial-commercial electrical department.

Dean Thobe, a certified public account, was named as the new secretary-treasurer. He will be joining Elmer Schlater as a company officer. Schlater, a co-founder and company vice president, plans to retire in July. Mike Marshall will replace the retiring Schlater.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

