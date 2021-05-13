Art, photography show planned

VERSAILLES — Daydream Creative Services will sponsor and run this year’s Art and Photography Show st the Versailles Poultry Days. Registration is Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Multipurpose/Wrestling Building located at 459 S. Center St., Versailles.

The show is open to students and adults, amateurs and professionals, and not limited to Versailles residents. first, second, and third place winners will be awarded in each art category; 2-D, 3-D, poultry, and photography. best of show. Prizes will be awarded in student, amateur and professional divisions.

Art and photography from area artists will be on display at the festival June 11-13. There is no fee to participate, and there are cash prizes. For more information on categories, guidelines and prizes go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Direct questions to Morgan Turpen Rose at 937-564-4645 or daydreamcreativeservices@gmail.com.