Council looks for new fiscal officer

KETTLERSVILLE — Kettlersville Village Council is looking for a new fiscal officer.

According to Mayor Eric Kaminsky, Sara Lammers resigned the position at the end of the April meeting. Interested parties may submit resumes to PO Box 144, Kettlersville, OH 45336.

Public comment was heard during the May 4 meeting on changes to Ordinance 88-4, with a petition signed by 18 residents requesting updates being presented to council. Council discussed changes to the section relating to keeping of fowl, specifically in regard to chickens, within the village. The mayor is to contact the village solicitor and present a draft for consideration at the June meeting.

In other business, council:

• Signed documents to proceed with the Ohio Public Works application being prepared by Choice One Engineering for the reconstruction of a portion of Kettlersville Road. The application will be submitted this fall for possible funding in 2022.

• Learned application for the capital improvement project for the village park through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is in progress.

• Learned concerns were raised about an old cistern located on Kettlersville Road. It is not used by the fire department any longer, and a determination has yet to be made if it is tied into the storm drain system.

• Discussed the situation regarding vehicles parked by the old body shop. Matter was discussed at the Kettlersville Well Association meeting in April. Well Association board members to speak with village zoning officer.

• Learned the village was audited for the years 2019 and 2020 at the end of April. A report will be sent to council a later date.

• Amended 2021 appropriations were approved.

• Learned a resident was contacted regarding grass clippings being blown into the roadway while mowing. The clippings were cleared.

• Heard questions about curb and sidewalk repairs. Residents with curbing in need of repair will be sent letters.