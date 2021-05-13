Pool repair work continues

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Council heard at its Monday, May 10, meeting that repair work on the pool was progressing

Village Administrator Brent Richter told council they had received approval from the State’s Health Department concerning the newly installed plumbing. Next week the contractor is expected to do backfill and concrete work. Arrangements are being made to have a company come and repair the liner in a couple of weeks.

Council agreed with Richter’s proposal to combine the building of a new bike path with the 2021 village street resurfacing project. It is planned to use the grindings from the street resurfacing to use as a base for the new bike path. The new bike path would extend from near the YMCA east of town and end on Walnut Street west of town and eventually connect to the Miami Erie Canal path. The streets to be resurfaced include North Main (From Monroe), North Walnut (From Monroe), Amsterdam, Washington to Walnut. Engineering Estimate is $600,000. The project went out for bids May 11, 2021.

Richter also said the $44,000 purchase order to replace the concrete pad at the entrance to the fire department was approved. To allow the new concrete to cure properly, they plan to temporarily relocate the Fire Department to the Electrical offices for two weeks. The administrator said the water plant filter media has been completely replaced but there had been an unanticipated added $20,100 cost to repair 12 large valves. At the wastewater plant, Richter said they sent a letter to the EPA on April 30, requesting that they be allowed to monitor various metals for 36 months, using a refrigerated automated sampling unit. The metals they are expected to monitor in wastewater include nickel, cadmium, lead, chromium, copper, mercury, nitrogen, ammonia and cyanide.

Richter said they would be converting a ball diamond at Bremenfest Park to a pony league field after the baseball season ended in mid-July. Also, they expect to pour the pads for the new Komminsk statuary this week, weather permitting, with statuary installation anticipated the end of May.

In council action, they approved a second reading of an ordinance to amend their building regulations to include where to install alternate energy systems such as solar.

Also approved was a second reading to adopt American Legal Code of Ordinances for the village and a third and final reading of a resolution allowing NKTelco a Transmission Site Lease Agreement

Tabled was the third reading of a resolution to accept the donation of a sign for the

Lockkeepers House from New Bremen Historical Society and Miami Erie Canal Corridor

Association. Also tabled was a third reading of an ordinance for regulating the installation of alternative energy sources to the village’s electrical grid.

