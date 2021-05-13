Root beer and classic cars

Looking over a bright blue 1954 Chevy are, left to right, Dan Ryan, of Port Jefferson, Larry Wogaman, of Houston, Rusty Woodward, of Houston, and Don Ike, of Sidney. The Chevy was one of the classic cars on display during a car show at the BK Root Beer Stand on Tuesday, May 11.

Looking over a bright blue 1954 Chevy are, left to right, Dan Ryan, of Port Jefferson, Larry Wogaman, of Houston, Rusty Woodward, of Houston, and Don Ike, of Sidney. The Chevy was one of the classic cars on display during a car show at the BK Root Beer Stand on Tuesday, May 11. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN051421CarRootbeer.jpg Looking over a bright blue 1954 Chevy are, left to right, Dan Ryan, of Port Jefferson, Larry Wogaman, of Houston, Rusty Woodward, of Houston, and Don Ike, of Sidney. The Chevy was one of the classic cars on display during a car show at the BK Root Beer Stand on Tuesday, May 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News