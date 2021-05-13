Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:38 p.m.: probation violation. Quentin Jones, 19, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-11 a.m.: criminal damaging. A basement door frame was reported damaged at a property in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-8:10 a.m.: criminal trespass. Lester Edward Utley, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on trespass charges.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Two bags of marijuana, valued at $6,000, and 100 bags, considered as criminal tools, were seized from a black 2017 Chevrolet in the 1900 block of St. Marys Road.

Crashes

Steven Ralph Crider, 52, of Mancelona, Michigan, was cited with starting and backing after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:10 a.m.

Crider was operating a semitrailer northbound on Walnut Avenue when he attempted to make a right turn to east on Grove Street and when he could not make the turn, backed up and hit a parked vehicle on the east side of Walnut Avenue that was owned by Maurice K. Bartrug, of Sidney. Then Crider attempted to pull forward to reposition the truck due to backing and hit the parked vehicle on the north side of Grove Street that was owned by Ciera N. Hatcher, of Sidney.

• Tyler J. McClay, 19, of Sidney, was cited with obedience traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:59 a.m.

McClay was traveling northbound on South Ohio Avenue when he ran a red light and hit and eastbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Zachary Q. Hamblin, 26, of Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-10 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-9:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-1:10 a.m. to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

TUESDAY

-1:54 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:34 a.m. to 3:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

