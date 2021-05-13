Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:05 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-5:56 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 8600 block of state Route 274 in Kettlersville.

-4:54 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12100 block of Ash Drive in Minster.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:39 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 8300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-4:47 a.m. to 1:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-4:24 a.m.: crash with injuries. Firefighters responded to a crash with injuries in Darke County.

WEDNESDAY

-5:16 p.m.: crash with injuries. Medics responded to a crash with injuries in the 9900 block of North Hardin Road in Piqua.

-4:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

