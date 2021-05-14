125 Years

May 14, 1896

The commencement exercised of the Sidney schools will be held Thursday evening, May 28, in the Presbyterian church. The graduating class consists of nine members. They are, Misses Laura Beebe, Alta Blue, Odie Hertzam, Harriet Wiltsee, Clara Clark, Nellie Humphreys, Ines Orbison, and Messrs. James Orbison and James Sullenberger.

———

Eighteen bushels of clover seed were found in the loft of the school house at Carysville last Sunday. The seed was stolen from the Weymer warehouse at Rosewood last August. It is quite likely that several arrests will be made.

_________________________________________________________

George Carter, of Bryan, Williams county, has purchased the Blue Front drug store. He took possession this afternoon. N.W. Kumler, who has had charge of the store, will return to Indianapolis Ind.

100 Years

May 14, 1921

The Sidney Telephone Co. has purchased the Friedman corner at North street and North Main avenue and will begin immediately to erect a modern fireproof telephone exchange. Present plans call for the new building to be erected at the rear of the property. It will be 35 feet by 40 feet, two stores of reinforced concrete.

———

The Fort Loramie Railway Co. has installed contemplated passenger service between that village and Minster, with the operation of its new motor coach, perhaps the first of its kind in this section of Ohio. The coach stands on regulation steam-car wheels, but is driven by a gasoline engine. Regular trips are planned daily between the two communities, by the car which seats comfortable 25 people.

———

Miss Fay Johnston, daughter of Mrs. Cora Johnston, South Walnut avenue, will be Queen of May in the Veterans of Foreign Wars festival, finishing the competition with 12,280 votes. Second was Miss Zelpha Harmony with 10,192 votes, and third, Miss Grace Burkett, with 10,128 votes.

75 Years

May 14, 1946

Ralph Cromes, of this city, was re-elected vice president of the Third Ohio District Funeral Director’s Association, when members met yesterday at St. Paris. Raymond J. Marker, of Versailles, was renamed president.

———

Tom Brown has been named president of next year’s junior class at Sidney High school. Dick White will serve as vice president; Jane Sellers, secretary; Harold Stockstill. treasurer.

50 Years

May 14, 1971

Douglas W. Millhoff, secretary-treasurer of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association, has been named president of District Three, Ohio Savings and Loan League.

Millhoff was elected to the post at the annual Spring conference held this week at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Celina.

———

Unless there are some unforeseen, last-minute changes you will pay more postage for that letter or postcard you mail on Sunday and thereafter.

Under the new rates, a first class letter will go from six to eight cents an ounce, and airmail letters form 10 to 11 cents an ounce. Post cards will go from five to six cents each and airmail post cards from eight to nine cents each.

25 Years

May 14, 1996

NEW BREMEN – A New Bremen High School junior is one of 60 students from around the state selected to attend the Martin W. Essex School for the Gifted this summer in Columbus.

Michele Millhouse, daughter of Tom and Deb Millhouse of New Bremen, was one of the students selected from 307 applicants from around the state.

The students were nominated by the superintendent of their school. The School Study Council of Ohio made the final selections based on evaluations of essays written by applicants, teacher recommendations and academic achievements.

The Essex School is designed to provide academically gifted students with a variety of distinctive educational experiences that are different than the regular school work.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

