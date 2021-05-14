Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate drops below high incidence threshold

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped below the high incidence threshold this week after two weeks of elevated numbers.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 80.3 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 109.1 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week. Two weeks ago the county reported 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the high incidence threshold to be 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 119.9 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 140.2 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,701 cases of COVID-19 with 155 hospitalizations and 93 deaths during the pandemic. One new hospitalization was reported since last week.

There are 4,527 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 81 active cases – down from the 107 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,088,343 cases of COVID-19 with 57,809 hospitalizations, 7,955 intensive care admissions and 19,441 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 1,344 cases.

Hospitalizations are down with 91 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 113, and intensive care admissions are down with two reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 12.

In Shelby County, 12,841 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 26.43% of the population and up 312 people since last week. Statewide, 4,915,037 people have been vaccinated, which is 42.05% of the population.

All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

