2 Sidney residents sentenced to 18 months in prison

SIDNEY – Two Sidney residents were sentenced to 18 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court as a result of probation violations.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Philip S. Campbell, 37, of Sidney, to 18 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. Campbell was granted credit for four days served in jail.

Additionally, Campbell was sentenced to 180 days on an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He previously was charged with a fourth degree felony count of domestic violence but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on March 22.

Campbell will serve the sentence for the domestic violence charge concurrent to his probation violation sentence, meaning at the same time. He was granted credit for three days served in jail in the domestic violence case.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Campbell will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In a separate case, Madisen Leach, 23, of Sidney, also was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. She was granted credit for 242 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, Leach will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Justin Torez Brown, 28, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor.

If all fines and court costs are paid, Brown will be eligible for early release after 90 days.

• Rikki Erion Nooks, 24, of Dayton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail on the bracelet program for a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony.

Nooks’ community control sanctions also were continued, and she was ordered to pay court costs.

• Crystal A. Smith, 27, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on charges of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, two additional charges of trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies, and an additional charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Perkins was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, obtain and maintain employment and pay all costs of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Kayla Snyder, 26, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and an amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, was reduced to attempted tampering with evidence and a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

Along with probation, Snyder was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility, successfully complete a recovery home program, have no contact with John Fugate, who has a history of selling drugs, and pay all costs of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Draven S. Perkins, 26, of Lima, was ordered to serve five years of probation on charges of theft and attempted failure to appear, both of which are fifth degree felonies.

Perkins pleaded guilty to the theft charge March 31. As part of a plea deal, another theft charge, also a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

He was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing for the theft charges on March 8. However, he didn’t appear for the hearing and subsequently was charged with failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. He then pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted failure to appear on March 31.

Along with probation, Perkins was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility, successfully complete a recovery home program, pay $7,821.89 in restitution to Menard’s in Sidney and pay all costs of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Christopher P. Blumenstock, 37, of Fort Loramie, was ordered to serve five years of probation on an amended charge of obstruction of justice, a fifth degree felony. He previously was charged with domestic violence, a third degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge March 25.

Along with probation, Blumenstock was ordered to pay a $300 fine, successfully complete anger and rage counseling and domestic violence counseling, maintain employment and pay all costs of prosecution and any supervision fees.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.