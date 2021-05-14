Everyone 12 and older eligible for vaccine

SIDNEY — Since April 19, anyone who is 16 years and older has been eligible for vaccination, and as of this week, Pfizer vaccine is also available to those 12-15 years of age with parental or legal guardian consent.

CVS pharmacy offers the Pfizer vaccine which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for use under age 18. However, parents of 12-year-olds should be advised that due to current state law, those age 12 must have a prescription to be vaccinated at a pharmacy. (https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/news-releases-news-you-can-use/covid-19-update-05-12-21-pfizer).

There is a strong supply of vaccine in the county. The providers for the vaccine this week in Shelby County are: Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Wilson Health is now offering online self-scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination. Check availability and schedule appointments through Wilson Health’s website at https://www.wilsonhealth.org/covid-19 or TEXT vax to 484848 from your mobile phone.

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department: Vaccine appointments are available at the Health Department throughout the week and on May 16 at the Sidney-First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, visit https://shelbycounty.simplybook.me/v2/ or call 937-498-7249

Kroger Pharmacy: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment. Please visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated call 866-211-5320 for vaccine availability.

Walgreens: Schedule an appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 937-492-5340.

CVS Pharmacy: The vaccine will be available by appointment only. Register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine use the CVS App, or call 800-679-9691.

Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center: Vaccine appointments at drive thru clinics at the Jackson Center Fire Department, 110 S. Linden St., and in the pharmacy will be offered as vaccines are received. Vaccines by appointment only. Sign up for an appointment here: http://jc-pharmacy.com/.

Walmart: Schedule an appointment at https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302

Veterans can sign up for vaccines at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed

Appointments can be scheduled on Ohio’s centralized scheduling website https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. The website serves as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers, and schedule their vaccine appointments.

For those 65 and older who need transportation assistance to receive a vaccine, please contact Area Agencies on Aging www.aging.ohio.gov or call 866-243-5678. If you need assistance in registering for a vaccine call 937-223-4357.

Catholic Social Services will give assistance in registering for a vaccine, call 937-498-4593.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for our communities,” said Wilson Health Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.