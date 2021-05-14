Rolling Hills Skate hosts May Days event

Rolling Hills Skate owner Dan Egbert, of St. Marys, inflates one of the four inflatable rides that will be part of May Days. The event will feature five food trucks, skating and bowling. Live music will be performed by SOS Christian Club. Food sold will include seasoned and smoked chicken dinners, ribs, pork loin, and Gouda mac and cheese. May Days runs from Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16. A $15 arm band is good for unlimited inflatable ride use, four hours of skating and two games of bowling at Bel-Mar Lanes.

