Salvation Army Week celebrated

SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst presented local Salvation Army leadership with a proclamation recognizing both Salvation Army Week and the Salvation Army’s 115th anniversary of serving local residents. Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Kathryn Mayes and Assistant Corps Officer Samantha Lockard were present to receive the proclamation.

“Sidney is indeed fortunate to have two fine Salvation Army officers serving our community,” Barhorst stated. “Both Katie and Samantha hit the ground running, and have not stopped since they arrived. Their endless energy has served their cause and the community well,” he said.

“The Salvation Army’s goal is to ‘do the most good’ with the resources entrusted to its care,” the proclamation read in part. “Service to the poor and needy has been the hallmark of The Salvation Army since its founding, and today the organization strives each day to be present to those in our community that need physical, financial, emotional and spiritual support.”

“After its humble beginnings in 1865 in London, England, The Salvation Army is active in virtually every corner of the world providing services in 128 countries, offering the message of God’s healing and hope to all those in need,” the proclamation continued. “The Salvation Army is on the frontline of the war against poverty every day bringing hope to the disadvantaged with every meal served, every coat given, and every prayer offered.”

National Salvation Army Week has been celebrated every year since 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed a week to recognize the organization’s humanitarian efforts. The Salvation Army has been active in Sidney since 1906, this year celebrating 115 years of service to the Sidney community.

“We find it important to celebrate National Salvation Army Week in part to bring awareness of all that the Salvation Army does on a national as well as the local level,” Captain Mayes stated. “Captain Samantha and I feel truly honored to serve the people of Shelby County, and being part of a rich history of 115 years of service. We look forward to continuing to work with our Advisory Board and members to find new ways to serve God’s people in Sidney and Shelby County.”

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good possible with the resources available at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit in the United States. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.