On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m. at the board office. The board will be certifying the May 4 election results in addition to normal business items.

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, May 17, at noon at the office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road. The meeting will be in person and via Zoom.

Items on the agenda include presentation of administrative reports by support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, May 17, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Board members will elect its new chair and vice-chair at Monday’s meeting.

The board will consider the request of Brandon Johnson for a conditional use permit for an auto detailing business at 104 E. North St.

The request of Gary Stittums for an approval to construct an 8-foot by 12-foot (96-square-feet) accessory building in the front yard at 624 N. West Ave. will be considered by the board.

The board will also consider the request of Jennifer Bowersock for a conditional use permit for a home occupation at 314 Linden Ave., specifically to produce sewing and vinyl craft products.

Also Monday, Michael Olivieri is reqesting a conditional use permit for a home occupation at 1118 Port Jefferson Road, specifically for a gunsmithing and custom weapons build.

The last request for the board to consider Monday, is that of Scott Dorsey is requesting a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at 720 Linden Ave. The property is in the I-2, general industrial district, in which outdoor storage is a conditionally permitted use.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 27, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School. The meeting is open to the public and will also be shown on YouTube.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Commission members will elect its new chair and vice-chair at Monday’s meeting.

There will be public hearing on the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of MSGA Development, for the rezoning of one parcel, located north of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Road, and east and south of I-75.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 17, a 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Items on the agenda include approving the five-year forecast, personnel issues, renewing membership in the Ohio Athletic Association (OHSAA)and adopting school board policies.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday at 7:45 p.m. The time of the meeting has been changed because of a tournament game.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, May 19, at 6:45 p.m.

In keeping with guidance limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the Board office without prior approval. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html . The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the city of Sidney Council Chamber and via video.teleconference.

Items on the agenda include environmental health report, public health nursing report and an executive session.