125 Years

May 15, 1896

For the past two months, Sidney has been over run with tramps. Some days their numbers appear to be legions. Some of them are tramping for tramp sake and because the weather is good and they manage to skirmish around the back doors of our homes and get as good meals as they would get if they were at their native homes where they belong. If the toe of Marshal Stockstill’s big boot was vigorously applied and less warm breakfasts served or cold victuals handed out the back doors, Sidney would soon cease to be the paradise of the numerous tramp visitors.

———

The Rebekah entertainment given at the I.O.O.F. hall last evening was attended by over 600 people. The hall was packed and many were unable to obtain admission. The program will be repeated tonight.

100 Years

May 15, 1921

Sam E. Bowers, the painter and paperhanger, will move the location of his shop in the next few days. It will be located in the room just south of the Mall theatre on Main street. He was formerly located on Poplar street, in property purchased last week by the telephone company.

75 Years

May 15 1946

Members of the senior class at Sidney High school will present the comedy, “Brothers Goose” as their class play on Thursday and Friday evenings at the high school. The cast includes: Johnny Maurer, Connie Shaffner, Polly Slagle, Marilyn Evans, Donna Brown, Bob Lynch, Pat Jewett, Carol Kingseed, Jean Ferguson, Sue Kerr, and Don Sneary.

50 Years

May 15, 1971

The addition of John O. Amos, Thomas L. Watkins and J. Daniel Francis to the board of directors of The Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. was made Friday during a special stockholders meeting, it was announced today.

The trio joins the existing board composed of J, Olivers Amos, president; Cecil L. Watkins, vice president; William T. Amos, secretary; and Richard McCasland, treasurer.

Established in Sidney January 1876 by General James O Amos, and incorporated in 1891, the firm now employs 240 people

———

COVINGTON – Russia nudged Fort Loramie, 3-1, in a 10-inning marathon at Covington Friday afternoon.

———

When next basketball season swings around, Bill Elsass will feel like a duck out of water – he won’t be playing. The one-time Jackson Center standout recently turned in his final game on the hardwood, as a member of Bluffton College, and if he has any official connection with the game in the future, it probably will be as a coach and an independent participant.

Bill served as captain of the Bluffton crew during the past season, and Bluffton Coach Glenn Snyder will undoubtedly miss his fine ball handling and scoring ability.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy E. Elsass, Jackson Center, and will be emerging in June from Bluffton with a degree in physical education.

25 Years

May 15, 1996

JACKSON CENTER – After learning theory in the classroom, college graduates oftentimes will ease into the true-to-life experiences of their chosen profession.

Former Jackson Center resident Lynda Carson, though, was facing life and death experiences only a few months out of college. She was selected for a critical care internship at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Completing a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Cincinnati in 1995, the Jackson Center High School graduate was among only three people out of 150 applicants to make the cut into the program.

Today, Carson works in surgical intensive care for a hospital in one of the major metropolitan areas in the country. During a telephone interview from her home in Cincinnati, Carson is obviously energized by her new challenges.

“It’s the best thing I‘ve ever been through,” she said of the internship.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

