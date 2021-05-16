Field Day at Jackson Center Schools

Addie Biederman, left, 14, of Jackson Center, daughter of Laura and Jr Biederman, races with Noah Rains, 17, of Anna, son of Berry and Karen Rains, through an obstacle course that was one of the many activities held during Field Day at Jackson Center Local Schools on Friday, May 14. Activities included a home run derby, scavenger hunt and capture the flag. Students also ate hamburgers grilled in the courtyard.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News