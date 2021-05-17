Rhodes State College receives over $400,000 for STEM student scholarships

LIMA – Rhodes State College has been awarded the Choose Ohio First Grant. This year’s award totals $407,235.

The Choose Ohio First Grant will be dispersed via student scholarships for learners interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The Choose Ohio First scholarship is helping Ohio students get a head start on their future careers, preparing them for in-demand jobs including coding and cybersecurity,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who led efforts to create the program as then-speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. “This new investment shows how valuable a STEM education – and keeping those students in Ohio – is to the state. I encourage high school students to consider the Choose Ohio First program as they are looking at their future college education.”

According to Antoinette Baldin, senior vice president of academic and student affairs and workforce development, this scholarship will help students acquire a STEM degree that is highly desired in industry. The college is regularly receiving requests for graduates in these “high-demand fields.”

Rhodes State will work with high schools, OhioMeansJobs centers and ASPIRE programs in the Rhodes State service area to connect with populations that would financially and educationally benefit from the Choose Ohio First program.

“I want to congratulate Rhodes State College on being awarded a Choose Ohio First grant to support students in the critical fields of science (including health professions), technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Ohio Education. “As part of the largest number of institutional grantees in COF history, (Rhodes State’s) proposal to provide STEM scholarships will help improve Ohio’s workforce development capacity to innovate and grow our economy.”

Students who are interested in a STEM degree and in the Choose Ohio First Scholarship are encouraged to contact Chad Teman, director of traditional and adult enrollment, at Teman.C@rhodesstate.edu.

For more information about the Choose Ohio First Grant, contact Eric Mason, dean of academic affairs, at mason.e@RhodesState.edu.