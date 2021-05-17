Board of Elections certifies May 4 election

SIDNEY — Results from the May 4 election were certified Monday morning by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

The final results for the Sidney City Schools 0,75% earned income tax levy was 2,128 votes (57.62%) for the levy and 1,565 votes (42,38%) against the levy. On Election Day, 665 voters cast a yes vote for the levy, while 998 people voted against the levy. Election night totals were 2,102 votes in favor of the levy, 57.45%, and 1,557 votes against, 42.55%.

Absentee voters who voted at the board of elections office were the deciding factor for the passage of the levy, as 1,083 people voted yes and o0nly 470 people voted no. Mail-in absentee voters accounted for another 137 yes votes and only 78 no votes. Provisional ballots, which were approved Monday Morning, accounted for another 23 yes votes and eight no votes.

In the only other issue on the May 4 ballot, the final tally for the Houston Joint Ambulance District was 298 votes (74,87%) for the levy and 100 votes (25.13%) against the levy. On Election Day, the unofficial results were 296 in favor of the levy, 75.13%, and 98 votes against, 24.87%.

Prior to certifying the election, the board approved 35 provisional votes and rejected one. they also approved two absentee ballots received in the mail and rejected three which were received in the mail. One of the ballots was rejected because it arrived at the board office after the Friday, May 14, deadline. It was postmarked April 27.

Director Pam Kerrigan and Deputy Director Collin Claywell updated the board on the HAVA grant. Claywell said the city and county are working together to repair the retaining wall in the west parking lot. the project should be completed by the end of June. The east parking lot will be milled down starting Tuesday and repaved. Claywell said they are also looking at having the west parking lot milled down also and repaved.

Kerrigan said the EF&G upgrade will be paid. There’s been no word on whether the HAVA grant deadline will be extended for work to be done on the parking lot. If it is, the funds will pay for half the project and will close out the account. The county will pay for the remainder of the project, she said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a resolution for the board of elections to have a credit card account.

•Learned Claywell has been asked to serve on a panel at the summer conference for board of elections.

• Heard from Chair James Kerg who discussed House Bill 294 concerning proposed elecction changes.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

