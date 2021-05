FINDLAY – The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Hymnal: Celebrating the Legacy of Jack Taylor” for their annual spring concert.

Former UF Professor of Music and Director of Bands Jack Taylor made a guest appearance as conductor. “Hymnal,” written by Taylor, is a 10-movement work that features a number of hymns.

Local students include McKayla Hess, of Versailles, and Maya Watercutter, of Minster.