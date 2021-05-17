Capital University announces president’s list honorees for spring 2021

BEXLEY – Capital University announced its president’s list honorees for the spring 2021 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Among the honorees were Madison Hurley, of Versailles; Erin Luellen, of Sidney; Ayaka Machimura, of Versailles; Joshua Miller, of Botkins; and Annie Stemen, of Sidney.