Council hears transit rate recommendation

SIDNEY —No rate increase is recommended for the 2021-22 Shelby Public Transit rates, Sidney City Council learned at its teleconference meeting May 10.

Transit Manager Ron Schalow said the Transit Advisory Committee determined not to increase rates for either 2021-22 contract or non-contract rates at its May 6 meeting.

The transit provides transportation for various Shelby County care facilities and human service agencies on a contracted basis. Schalow said rural transit systems are encouraged by the Ohio Department of Transpiration to set contract rates to recover the full cost of providing contract service, as these agencies have a funding source for the their clients’ needs. This method, he noted, reserves grant funds for the support of transit service provided to the general public, including the elderly and disabled.

The current rates for contract rides are $65 per hour, $24.75 per trip and $5.30 per mile. The per-hour and per-trip rates are used for contract services within the city, and the per-mile rate is used for contract rates outside of Sidney.

Non-contract service is provided to the general public, including the elderly and disabled.

Mayor Mike Barhorst said City Council always welcomes news about not having to raise rates. He also thanked the Transit Advisory Committee for their work.

In other business council adopted the two ordinances, to make supplemental appropriations for 2021, and to enact a supplement to the code of ordinances.

Council also adopt the following two resolutions:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a state of Ohio for year 2021 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program partnership agreement between the city of Sidney and Shelby County.

The CHIP program provides funding to improve affordable housing for low- and moderate-income persons. Activities undertaken in the city of Sidney and Shelby County includes private owner rehabilitation, home repair, and tenant-based rental assistance.

• To show support of Ohio General Assembly House Bill 146 pertaining to the exemption of political subdivisions from the requirements of Ohio’s prevailing wage law.

At the end of the meeting during council members’ comments, Jenny VanMatre and Steve Wagner thanked voters for supporting the Sidney City Schools income tax levy. Barhorst also thanked citizens for voting in the May 4 election, whether for or against the levy. He noted that voting is a precious right.

Barhorst also said, in honor of National Salvation Army Week, he was to present a proclamation to the Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army on Tuesday, May 11, for 115 years of serving the community. He also highlighted an article on the Zenas King Bridge, written by Bach Steel President Nels Raynor, that was featured in the May issue of the Historic Bridge Bulletin.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey announced paving was scheduled to begin on Franklin Avenue on May 11.

Cundiff said there has been a heightened interest of people to run for local office positions. To help Sidney City Council candidates get a solid foundation in local government management, he said Sidney will hold a City Council Candidate Orientation program on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m.

Council member Darryl Thurber was absent Monday and was excused by council.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

