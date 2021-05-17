Some shaved ice and music.

Kolton Shroyer, 8, of Anna, son of Eric and Kimberly Shroyer, nibbles on some shaved ice at May Days on Saturday, May 15. The event included live music, inflatable rides, ribs, smoked chicken, bowling and rollerskating. The festival was sponsored by Rolling Hills Skate.

Kolton Shroyer, 8, of Anna, son of Eric and Kimberly Shroyer, nibbles on some shaved ice at May Days on Saturday, May 15. The event included live music, inflatable rides, ribs, smoked chicken, bowling and rollerskating. The festival was sponsored by Rolling Hills Skate. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN051821IceBoy.jpg Kolton Shroyer, 8, of Anna, son of Eric and Kimberly Shroyer, nibbles on some shaved ice at May Days on Saturday, May 15. The event included live music, inflatable rides, ribs, smoked chicken, bowling and rollerskating. The festival was sponsored by Rolling Hills Skate. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News