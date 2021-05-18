125 Years

May 18, 1896

An adjourned meeting of council was held last night to elect officers for the fire department. All members were present. Mr. Yager withdrew the name of G.H. McClung before the balloting began. Fifty ballots were taken without any candidate received a majority. Most of the ballots showed, Covil, four votes; Eisentein, three, and Wade, one. This makes a total of 78 ballots that have been taken on fire chief. Council adjourned sine die.

———

A meeting, or rather a caucus, was held last evening at the office of the Sidney and St. Marys Electric Railway company. The object of the meeting was to devise a plan to push forward more rapidly the work of raising the necessary funds for the road in Sidney. Sidney is expected to contribute $25,000 to the road or not get it.

100 Years

May 18, 1921

Formal opening of the Sidney Country Club with its picturesque grounds has been set for Decoration Day. Afternoon entertainment will include a gold tournament and tennis matches. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

———

Irvin Miller has purchased the Sidney Fish Market on East Court street from J.L. Updegraff and son and has assumed charge of the business. Miller came to Sidney about nine years ago and has been employed at Kiser’s Grocery and the Campbell furniture store.

75 Years

May 18, 1946

Next Sunday will be a festive day for local residents interested in aviation, when Sidney will have its first air show, combined with the formal opening of the Sidney Airport, located a mile west of the city on State Route 47. There will be parachute jumps, along with other forms of aerial entertainment.

———

Total attendance at the Boy Scout camporee held over the weekend included 97 boys and 18 adult leaders. On Sunday more than 50 Cub scouts attended the event at the rifle range. Scout officials report that despite the bad weather, 70 Scouts were present for the entire three days, beginning Friday.

———

Several country homes within a three mile area south of Montra were broken into Saturday evening while residents were not at home. Some money was reported taken along with considerable costume jewelry.

50 Years

May 18, 1971

Tom Pitts received the most valuable basketball player trophy at the Fairlawn High School Sports Banquet Tuesday evening.

The 6-6 center was the only junior of the first team All-Shelby County League team this year. Tom scored 442 points in 19 games for a 23.3 average. His high for the season was a 37-point production against Botkins. He was also the recipient of the coaches award Tuesday evening.

———

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to prohibit the coloring and sale of baby chicks and rabbits.

The legislation, which now goes to the House of Representatives, is designed to prevent cruelty to small animals dyed and sold for children’s Easter presents.

25 Years

May 18, 1996

Stolle Products successfully passed its compliance audit for ISO 9002 and has been officially registered by Entela Inc., quality system registration division, as an accredited, third-party registrar.

“Achieving ISO 9002 registration is a key component of our World Class Manufacturing Strategy. We know that to maintain and grow our business, Stolle must be the best supplier our customers can find,” said Mike Purdy, president of Stolle Products. “The ISO certification shows that in quality systems we are equal to the best.”

———

BOWLING GREEN – Uhlman’s Inc., a privately owned chain of department stores based in Bowling Green, has been acquired by Specialty Retailers Inc. (SRI) of Houston, Texas, in a tentative agreement reached with the company’s stockholders, announced Roger S. Vail, Uhlman’s president.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org