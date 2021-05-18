Salvation Army’s gift to Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army’s Eastern USA Territory Board of Trustees announced it had authorized a gift to the Mercy Mission House capital campaign for an emergency shelter in Shelby County. The gift was finalized between the Shelby County United Way, The Salvation Army’s Eastern USA Territory and Mercy Mission House last month.

“The Salvation Army is happy to support local community efforts that help the disadvantaged and homeless. We are pleased to be able to support Mercy Mission House’s fundraising efforts in this way for an emergency shelter in Sidney, Ohio,” said Major Timothy Lyle, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army’s Southwest Ohio and Northeast Kentucky Division. “We look forward to their future success in caring for those in need of emergency shelter, and we will continue to support the Sidney community with complementary programs and services for all ages as we have done for so many years.”

“We would like to thank The Salvation Army’s Eastern Territory Board of Trustees as well as the local Salvation Army leaders, including Divisional Commander Major Timothy Lyle and Captains Katie Mayes and Samantha Lockard, for the generous gift they’ve made to the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter campaign,” Shelby County United Way President and CEO Scott Barr stated. “This gift, which fulfills the spirit of intent of funds raised back in the 1990s for an emergency shelter that was not able to be built because of insufficient funds at the time, helps us get closer to Mercy Mission’s $1.3 million campaign goal. Our Board of Directors appreciates the generous gift towards the campaign, and we are delighted that The Salvation Army will continue to support the community in Sidney with its own vital programs, including the Pathway of Hope program, which seeks to break people free of intergenerational poverty.”

Currently, the Mercy Mission House campaign is over 90% of its goal. To donate to this project, please visit The Community Foundation of Shelby County website www.commfoun.com, click DONATE and use the drop-down box to select Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter Fund. To learn more about this project, visit www.themercymissionhouse.com.

The old Full Gospel Community Church’s old Fellowship Hall building, on the left, will hold the men’s dorm, the Alpha Community Center, and the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. The Church on the right will hold families, single women, and offices for Bridges Community Action Partnership. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_4028.jpg The old Full Gospel Community Church’s old Fellowship Hall building, on the left, will hold the men’s dorm, the Alpha Community Center, and the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. The Church on the right will hold families, single women, and offices for Bridges Community Action Partnership. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The inside of the old fellowship hall that will hold the men’s dorm in the left corner. The space will also hold the Alpha Community Center, and the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_4140.jpg The inside of the old fellowship hall that will hold the men’s dorm in the left corner. The space will also hold the Alpha Community Center, and the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mercy Mission House Board President Emily Neu, left, takes a check from Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes, far right, and Capt. Samantha Lockard, all of Sidney, on Sunday, May 16. The money will go to help transform the old Full Gospel Community Church into a homeless shelter. The check handoff took place in the chapel. The left corner of the chapel will be walled off as a dorm for single women to live in. The right corner will be used for overflow. The chancel area and several pews will be kept. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN051821HomelessShelter.jpg Mercy Mission House Board President Emily Neu, left, takes a check from Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes, far right, and Capt. Samantha Lockard, all of Sidney, on Sunday, May 16. The money will go to help transform the old Full Gospel Community Church into a homeless shelter. The check handoff took place in the chapel. The left corner of the chapel will be walled off as a dorm for single women to live in. The right corner will be used for overflow. The chancel area and several pews will be kept. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News