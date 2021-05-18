A place to remember and play

OSGOOD — Blue skies and beautiful spring weather graced family, friends and children who gathered Saturday to dedicate and bless the opening of the Do Good Children’s Memorial Garden and Splash Pad in Osgood.

Opening the ceremony with prayer, Do Good Restaurant and Ministry founder Karen Homan welcomed parents, children, family and friends seated by the Memorial Arch at the park’s entrance, followed with a short reflection and sprinkling rite offered by Deacon Dan Kahlig, of Mary Help of Christians Church (part of the Fort Recovery Catholic Cluster). Reading from the Gospel of Matthew 19:14, Kahlig offered comfort to those in attendance.

“Trust in the Lord is the message of today,” Kahlig said.

Homan continued the dedication by reading the name of each child honored on the Memorial Arch. More than 100 families were represented, with each child’s name and date of birth written upon small, medium and large colored tiles, in addition to names of parents, loved ones and verses from Scripture.

A white ribbon was cut, officially opening the memorial park, followed by the distribution of colored roses and carnations to each family represented at the dedication. A reception of cookies and lemonade followed the events, as the splash pad area was cleared and the water turned on for all children in attendance to enjoy.

In February 2017, Homan said she received a vision to establish a restaurant ministry and children’s memorial splash park in Osgood – a small community founded in 1880 on the outskirts of rural Darke County. By December 2019, the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry opened its doors to the public, and in January 2020 plans for the Children’s Memorial Park had begun. Although the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many businesses statewide, the ministry thrived and continued to develop the plans for the memorial arch and splash pad.

“I had just opened the (restaurant’s) doors in December 2019, and in January (2020), the Holy Spirit said he would like to see the children here now,” Homan said. “I assumed it would be years from now, but His timing is perfect.”

Two additional children’s memorial towers are planned, as the ministry grows and expands.

To learn more about the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, located at 25 W. Main St. in Osgood, or the children’s memorial garden, contact Homan or Ashley Wendel at 419-582-4663 or visit on the web at www.dogoodrm.com.

Deacon Dan Kahlig, of Mary Help of Christians Church, Fort Recovery, blesses the memorial arch at the entryway to the children’s memorial garden at Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Deacon-Close-up-2.jpg Deacon Dan Kahlig, of Mary Help of Christians Church, Fort Recovery, blesses the memorial arch at the entryway to the children’s memorial garden at Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. Carol Marsh | AIM Media Midwest Karen Homan, left, founder of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, stands with arch designers Mara Alexander and Jamee Thobe, and graphic artist Sarah Bollenbacher, as the white ribbon is cut, officially opening the Do Good Children’s Memorial Garden to the public. Ryan Bollenbacher, of Pleiman Landscaping, also helped design the splash pad. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Karen-Homan-cuts-the-ribbon.jpg Karen Homan, left, founder of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, stands with arch designers Mara Alexander and Jamee Thobe, and graphic artist Sarah Bollenbacher, as the white ribbon is cut, officially opening the Do Good Children’s Memorial Garden to the public. Ryan Bollenbacher, of Pleiman Landscaping, also helped design the splash pad. Carol Marsh | AIM Media Midwest Karen Homan, founder of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, welcomes families, friends and attendees to the dedication of the Children’s Memorial Garden, located at 25 W. Main St. in Osgood. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Karen-Homan-Dedication.jpg Karen Homan, founder of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, welcomes families, friends and attendees to the dedication of the Children’s Memorial Garden, located at 25 W. Main St. in Osgood. Carol Marsh | AIM Media Midwest Nine-year-old Marley Thobe, right, is all smiles as she official turns the water on to the Do Good Children’s Memorial Park splash pad. To learn more about the Do Good Children’s Memorial Park, visit on Facebook or on the web at www.dogoodrm.com https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_Marley-Thobe-Spash-Pad-opening.jpg Nine-year-old Marley Thobe, right, is all smiles as she official turns the water on to the Do Good Children’s Memorial Park splash pad. To learn more about the Do Good Children’s Memorial Park, visit on Facebook or on the web at www.dogoodrm.com. Carol Marsh | AIM Media Midwest

By Carol Marsh cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

