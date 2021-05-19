125 Years

May 19, 1896

Harrison Potts, Will Potts and Frank Lucas have formed a partnership to engage in the manufacture of spokes. They will occupy the building just north of Philip Smith’s machine shop, which has been occupied by Isaac Betts.

———

B.D. Heck left this afternoon for a trip to Findlay on his wheel.

100 Years

May 19, 1921

The Standard Oil Company service station, located at the corner of Ohio avenue and North street, was completed today and will probably be opened Thursday at noon. Two gasoline pumps have been installed, two free air stations and also a water pump for filling radiators. When the oil stations opens it will be in charge of Messrs. Basil I. Mills and Ray Burke, both of this city.

———

The new Methodist Episcopal Church at Botkins was dedicated Sunday with impressive ceremonies. There was a large attendance for all three services conducted during the day. Cost of the new building is $25,000. Original excavating was started several years ago, but construction was delayed by the war, and it was not until last spring that prick work was started, with the cornerstone laid July 11.

75 Years

May 19, 1946

Five directors to serve for three-year terms were named to the board of the Youth Foundation at the annual meeting held last evening in the council chamber. Mrs. C.D. Beck, L.R. Oller, Harry Lull, Walter VonMeyer, and Reuben Aschenbach will assume their duties at the meeting next week. Rev. John Meister was named to fill the unexpired term of the late John Kerekes.

———

The magnetic James Melton of the airways became the dynamic James Melton in the flesh and blood when he appeared on the stage of the Warner Ohio theatre last evening in the concluding number of the Community Concert association series.

———

Sidney received an honorable mention award in the 1945 Ohio traffic safety contest. It was one of 12 cities in the state that showed no increase in traffic deaths during the year.

50 Years

May 19, 1971

The five finalists in the Shelby County Ministerial association’s search for a representative to become an exchange student this summer have been advised by Youth for Understanding headquarters that $100 scholarships are available to all of them.

The finalists, besides Jeanne Wehrman of Fort Loramie, who was named to go to Argentina by the ministers, are Pam Cooper of Fairlawn, Keith Mohler of Houston, Pat Holt and Cindy Zwiebel of Jackson Center and Karen Simon of Fort Loramie.

———

A founding committee for a Sidney-Shelby County Children’s Day Care Center has been established by a group of interested citizens with Edgar R. Teets as chairman. Teets announced that it has been determined there is a definitely need for a Day Care Center and its establishment is feasible.

Members of the committee are Teets, chairman, Richard Neer, Marion Francis, Mrs. Lynn McDougall, Mrs. Leo Nelson, Mrs. Edwin Neuce, Mrs. Malcolm Thompson, Mrs. Gary Shuchat, and Mrs. John Grim.

25 Years

May 19, 1996

Victoria Lowery, the reigning Mrs. Sidney, was named second runner-up in the Mrs. Ohio International Pageant held recently in Toledo. She was also selected Mrs. Photogenic.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

