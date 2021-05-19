Gone fishing

Northwood Intermediate School 4th grader Bradley King, 10, of Sidney, son of Amanda King, prepares to cast his fishing pole at Amos Lake in Tawawa Park on Tuesday, May 18. King was one of the 4th graders that was brought out to the lake through the combined efforts of the Bent Finger Foundation, the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby County Antique Power Association. The students completed a soil and water curriculum provided by the Bent Finger Foundation. The kids also listened to a talk by a Sidney park ranger.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News