Hardin-Houston hires band, music teacher

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education hired a new band and music teacher and awarded supplemental contracts among its actions at its May 17 meeting.

The board hired Emily Kramer as the fifth through 12th grade band and music teacher for the 2021-22 school year, contingent upon a successful background check and proper certification.

It accepted the resignation of Belinda Hoelscher as cafeteria cook.

The board employed numerous individuals on one-year supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year including Ron Boeke, junior high/high school boys cross country coach; Bill McKinney, junior high/high school boys cross country coach; Ron Boeke, junior high/high school girls cross country coach; Bill McKinney, junior high/high school girls cross country coach; Haley Meyer, eighth grade volleyball coach; Nate Fridley, golf coach; Mark Platfoot, varsity boys basketball coach; Steve Mowery, freshman boys basketball coach; Brad Allen, varsity girls basketball coach; Adam Sweigart, varsity girls basketball assistant coach; Doris Monnier, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Kim Voisard, high school cheerleading adviser; Nicole Sarver, junior high cheerleading adviser; Jill York, yearbook adviser; Glenn Brown, promotions/communications tech; Jill York, fall play director; Jill York, spring play director; Emily Kramer, pep band director; Stephanie Merickel, high school student council; Katy Koverman, elementary student council; Cara Kellersmith, elementary student council; Scott Bayless, Academia adviser; Katy Koverman, gifted adviser; Cara Kellersmith, gifted adviser; Jenni Paulus, LPDC representative; Kim Vestal, eighth grade Power of the Pen; Jenni Paulus, seventh grade Power of the Pen; Andrea Wintrow, Just Write; Stephanie Merickel, National Honor Society adviser; Tina Mertz, junior class adviser; Gina Maier, junior class adviser; Cara Kellersmith, Environmental Awareness Club adviser; Janet McClurg, Performing Arts Club adviser; Gina Maier, Phillip Abbott Honor Society adviser; Deanna Chappie, Spanish Circle; and Samantha Stephens, elementary musical.

The board approved Brian Helman as a seventh grade volunteer boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved Trevor Barhorst, Scott Bayless, Kevin Brackman, Michelle Foster, Beth Harp, Teresa Knouff, Molly McKee and John Ziegenbusch as summer school teachers at a rate of $25 per hour. It approved Stephanie Duncum and Jennifer Turner as summer school aides at a rate of $20 per hour.

The board approved summer camps for students including volleyball from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 24-28, boys basketball from 9-11:30 a.m. May 25-28, girls basketball from 9-11:30 a.m. June 1-4 and FFA Camp from June 23-25.

The board approved the memorandum of understanding with Edison State Community College for the College Credit Plus services for the 2021-22 school year. It also approved all treasurer recommendations, the payment in lieu of transportation rate for the 2020-21 school year at $600 and the classified salary schedules for the 2021-2022 contract year.

It also approved service agreements with the Midwest Regional ESC for the 2021-22 school year including special education supervision services, intervention specialist, technology teacher, instructional assistant, gifted intervention specialist, Title IX coordinator services, floating substitute teacher, Crisis Prevention Institute training services and one-on-one aide.

The board authorized membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-22 school year.

It approved the service contract with Western Ohio Computer Organization for interconnected voice over internet protocol for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.

The board approved polices on nondiscrimination and equal employment opportunity, prohibition against disability discrimination based in employment, anti-harassment, controversial issues, nondiscrimination and access to equal educational opportunity, prohibition against discrimination based on disability, nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities, investments, budget preparation, deposit of public funds: cash collection points, video surveillance and electronic monitoring, property inventory, accounting system for capital assets, food services, wellness and web accessibility, content, apps, and services.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 21 in the media center.