125 Years

May 20, 1896

Several young ladies of Sidney have organized a bicycle club called the Junior Cycle club. The following are members: Elsie Klute, Amelia Davies, Helen Kilborn, Margaret Goods, Florence Morton, Lillian Kerns, Ethel Shoaff, Anna Graham, Hattie Cummins, Jennie Rostron, Inez Thedieck and Elsie Piper. Amelia Davies is captain of the club, and Elsie Klute is lieutenant.

100 Years

May 20, 1921

A novelty woodworking shop is being equipped in this city and will be opened next week by Fred Smith, of North Broadway, and Lawrence Crusey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Will Crusey, South Miami avenue. They will be equipped to do all kinds of wood turning and plan to make toy novelties. The shop is located above the creamery of the Horse Shoe Stock Farm in East Sidney in what was formerly the old Mary L. Poultry plant.

———

A.W. Knauer, Charles Martz, Dr. Taylor Davidson, Martin Bustetter, Johnston Dickensheets, Harry Knauer, and Miss Margaret Loudenback drove to Quincy last evening and furnished the music for the commencement exercises in that village.

75 Years

May 20, 1946

Central school will apparently have two parent groups during the coming school year as a result of the formation of the Central Parent Teacher association last evening. Sailor Beer was named president; Mrs. Frank Fields, vice president; Gale Shatto, secretary; and Rexford Price, treasurer. There is already a Parents Association at the school.

———

Collection at the city’s churches, city building and a special theatre matinee have been arranged for local participation in the current drive for canned goods to aid starving Europeans. Mayor Wheeler and Dewey Earle are co-chairman of the project.

50 Years

May 20, 1971

VERSAILLES – Versailles High School will hold graduation ceremonies for 121 seniors at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hole Field.

Valedictorians is Debra Ann Jutte, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luke Jutte, of R.R. 2, Versailles. Salutatorian is Susan Elizabeth Kailus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kailus of Versailles.

———

A total of 327 seniors in the seven high schools in the Shelby County School System will graduate in the Class of 1971.

The largest graduating class will be 79 seniors at Anna. The smallest will be 30 graduates at Fairlawn. In between are: Houston, 53; Botkins, 52; Fort Loramie, 48; Jackson Center, 34; and Russia, 31.

25 Years

May 20, 1996

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gov. George Voinovich moved back into his office in Ohio’s Civil War-era Statehouse after a three-year forced absence due to a $112 million renovation of the building.

Voinovich inspected the first-floor office with his wife, Janet, on Friday and described it as beautiful. But a high-backed tufted chair at his desk may have to go.

“How much did the chair cost?” the frugal Voinovich asked Ronald Keller, executive director of the Capitol Square Review & Advisory Board.

“It was reasonable for the type of chair it was,” Keller said.

“This one’s gone,” Voinovich said, laughing.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

