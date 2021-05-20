Upper Valley Career Center honors seniors

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will hold two commencement sessions this year to accommodate capacity restrictions at the venue. The sessions will be separated by program.

The sessions will be held at 5:45 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Hobart Arena, Troy.

5:45 p.m. session: Ag and Power Technologies, Environmental Occupations, Landscape Management, Veterinary Science, Culinary Arts, Nail Technologies, Cosmetology, Early Childhood Education and Care, Exercise Science, Medical Careers Academy, Teacher Academy, Computer Information Technologies and Interactive Media.

8 p.m. session: Auto Collision Repair, Auto Services, Auto Technology, Construction Technologies, Design and Digital Print Technologies, Electronics and Automation, Electrical Trades, HVAC/R Technologies, Manufacturing and Machining Technologies, Masonry, Plumbing, and Mechanical Systems, Pre-Engineering Technologies, Robotics and Automation and Welding Technologies.

Each student will receive three guest tickets. All visitors must have a ticket and wear a mask to attend the convocation. Both sessions will also be available online, which can be accessed on UVCC’s Facebook page, or the link provided at www.uppervalleycc.org.

Tjr top scholars are Jaden Stine, Newton High School, and Joseph Schipper, Botkins High. School

Special recognitions inlude Scholarship recipients, Red Cord Blood Donors, Perfect Attendance, UVCC Honor Society, Awards of Distinction, Outstanding Job Placement, Outstanding Senior awards, Executive Director’s Award and Top Scholars.

The guest speaker will be Katherine Hanes, class of 2021 and Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies students.

Class of 2021 graduates from Shelby County include:

Anna: Adam Arling, Ally Barhorst, Kyle Beaty, Kyle Brautigam, David Burden, Levi Cain, Zach Ciriegio, Elijah Edwards, Isaac Egbert, Megan Elliott, Lincoln Gessler, Brayden Harvey, Grace Holbrook, Kyle Homan, Tyler Ibarra, Cole Jones, Ethan Kitchen, Trevor Kloeppel, Ashlynn McCarty, Andrew Millhouse, Makayla Platfoot, Logan Schlater, Reece Smith and Kyren Stanley.

Botkins: Ethan Aufderhaar, Trenton Homan, Colby Koenig, Dalton Lane, Sydney Meyer, Harley Mullins, Brock Rogers, Joseph Schipper, Nathan Schneider, Seth Underwood and Zackary Ware.

Fairlawn: Allan Asher, James Cotterman, Shauna Gates, James Graham, Alexia Graves, Faith Holthaus, Josh Kempfer, Drew Maddy, Alec Osborne, Ashton Piper, Blake Presser, Austin Turner and Sabrina Woods.

Fort Loramie: Ethan Austin, Carson Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Nolan Berning, Dustin Billing, Austin Bollheimer, Bret Bruns, Jason Chaney, Olivia Frey, Kevin Gusching, Ellie Holthaus, Kelsi Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Lorissa Hoying, Max Hoying, Tyler Luthman, Jared Magoteaux, Isaac Maurer, Marcus McGowan, Jada Mescher, Austin Meyer, Nathan Meyer, Gloria Olberding, Jarrett Poeppelman, Shienne Posada, Jared Roach, Iris Ruhenkamp, Jake Sanders, Hailey Sherman Hoelscher, Brenna Shonk, Sam Smith, Kalei Welch, Danielle Wendeln and Destiny Wheeldon.

Houston: Kyle Asher, Kiersten Bowser, Briana Brown, Lillian Copeland, Sage Cowan, Alec Detrick, Matthew Dodd, Macy Duhaime, Caleb Farrier, Aidriana Fulkerson, Kyle Gillem, Yvette Hammer, Julian Kies, Brandi Kunk, Chase Lappies, Dustyn McMaken, Preston Meiring, Karlee Paulus, MaKayla Peacock, Autumn Pryor, Skai Schlater, Andrew Timmerman, Allyson Ward and Gabriel Wood.

Jackson Center: Audrey Ashford, Elisha Burch, Joseph Erskine, Grant Lowry, Thomas Massengale, Mallory Nuss, Ryan Osborne, Skyleigh Puterbaugh, Jonathan Roller, Trevor Sosby and Jada Yinger.

Lehman Catholic: Luke Frantz.

New Knoxville: Lauren Blitch and Reid Thomas.

Russia: Casey Delaet, Victoria Heuing, Simon Hicks, Jaycee Lewis, Colt Miller, Edwin Oen, Jalynn Osborne, Kelsey Robinson and Kenzi Voisard.

Sidney: Timothy Allen, Quentin Bean, Damien Black, Zoe Brant, Quentin Brown, Kaia Cooper, Austin Cost, Damon Dobbs, Racie Dohner, Cody Douglas, Brian Downing, Caleb Exley, Michael Frank, Jaydalin Glenn, Hayden Graber, Braden Guinther, Tyler Henry, Kiara Holliday, Hannah Hopkins, Desiree Hughes, Adrian Johnson, Hannah Kemker, Zane Latimer, Tyra Lee, Aaron Leibold, Conor Linniman, Enrique Loaiza, Blaine McClain, Kylie Merriman, Ashaiah Moton, Hailey Neves, Josiah Nickels, Jonathan Nielson, Christian Nolen, Brandon Olds, Kianah Parsley, Samantha Reynolds, Lexus Schaffer, Samantha Shepherd, Ronnie Simonson, Mariah Spradlin, Tiffany Spradlin, Guy Sproat, Sean Sullenberger, SueElla Taborn, Trevor Thompson, Brian Tucker, Brandon VanFleet, James Watterson, Dylan Whitehead, Trenton Wilson, Seven Wise, Howard Wooddell and Brayden Yinger.