Historical societies launch Fourth Sunday Project for 2021

ST. MARYS — In conjunction with AUGLAIZE COUNTY: IN MOTION, the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums announced that they will revive the Fourth Sunday Open Houses for 2021, with numerous sites open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., May through October.

The first fourth Sunday is this weekend, on May 23. To launch the 2021 effort, the May 23 Open Houses also will include a scavenger hunt, the first prize for which is $50 in gift certificates.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• ACHS’ Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen, from 1 to 3 p.m.;

• NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen, from 1 to 3 p.m.;

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and

• Uniopolis Historical Society, E. Ohio St. (State Route 67), Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, State Route 198, will be open from dawn to dusk, as usual, while the Armstrong Air & Space Museum also will be open its normal Sunday hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to follow the safety protocols of each site they visit.

”We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit several of these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history from our many museums. We so appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

The scavenger hunt will encourage visitors to look for a special artifact/exhibit at each site, and identify what they’ve seen and where. Those who visit at least three museums are eligible to enter the contest for $50 in gift certificates. The form for the hunt will be available at all sites.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY: IN MOTION is the heritage tourism initiative based upon the themes of motion, movement and transportation reflected in so much Auglaize County history. IN MOTION projects have been funded on three separate occasions by the Ohio Humanities Council, including this year.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society also is on Facebook.