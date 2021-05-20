New health commissioner selected

SIDNEY — Pamela Butler Riggs will become the new health commissioner of Shelby County on June 7.

Riggs, who has a Master of Public Health degree, brings a wealth of experience from her former roles in the public health sector, which encompasses hospital settings, teaching, collaborative partnerships to improve community programs and serving as health commissioner of other Ohio counties.

The Board of Health took great care and consideration in selecting Riggs for this important position and is excited for what her leadership experience, knowledge of public health and passion for people and community partnerships will bring to the community, officials said.