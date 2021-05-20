Commission OKs rezoning request

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission approved a rezoning request of property north of Russell Road, between Interstate 75 and St. Marys Avenue, during Monday’s teleconference meeting. Also, board officers were elected at the meeting.

Tom Ehler was re-elected as the board chair and David Gross was re-elected as vice-chair.

A public hearing was held in conjunction with the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of MSGA Development, for the rezoning of one parcel, located north of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue, and east and south of I-75.

This property was the subject of a rezoning earlier this year in 2021, said Barbara Dulworth, committee service director. Since that time, she said, revisions to the subdivision platting and phasing made it necessary for a revision to the zoning districts. The requested revision, if approved by Sidney City Council, would result in:

• The B-2, community business district on the north side of the property adjacent to St. Marys Avenue is increased from 59.97 acres to 62.19 acres.

• The R-3, multi-family residence district on the east side of the property is shifted to the north and is increased from 11.53 acres to 15.65 acres. The R-3 district on the south-west side of the property remains unchanged.

• The B-2 district on the south side of the property adjacent to Russell Road is eliminated.

• The R-1, single family residence district is increased from 84.86 acres to 91.36 acres.

Dulworth noted the requested revisions do not significantly change the zoning for this property, except for the change from B-2 district to R-1 district adjacent to Russell Road.

The city’s comprehensive plan’s recommends land uses include residential, commercial, office and mixed uses. The proposed rezoning is in compliance with the recommendations for this area.

Because Russell Road is a heavily-traveled thoroughfare, Dulworth said, residential uses would be required to have access only from a street within the subdivision and would require a buffer area between Russell Road and the residential lots as part of the subdivision development.

Commission member Patricia Miller asked if St. Marys Avenue will be widened. Dulworth said it is a state route and is under Ohio Department of Transportation jurisdiction. Choice One engineer Jeff Puthoff spoke up to say St. Marys Avenue will be slightly widened and will have a traffic light installed at Hoewisher Road.

Commission member Aditya Sakhalkar asked if this request was to include subdivision construction plans. Dulworth said Monday’s request was to consider rezoning only; subdivision planning will be the next step.

Commission member Merrill Asher asked for clarification about the existing R-1 district in the area. Dulworth explained the residential area, associated with the rezoning, on the map to him.

The recommendation to approve the rezoning request will be sent to City Council for consideration at one of its future meetings.

