Fair Board approves memorial for donors

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board approved plans for a memorial at the fairgrounds, which will honor people who make donations to the Shelby County Fair.

In March, the board started discussing ways it could create a single memorial to honor everyone who makes donations. Many memorial contributions don’t cover the cost of the projects they’re intended for, meaning they require additional funding from the Fair Board or won’t be completed.

By creating a single memorial and a single memorial fund, the board hopes it will be better able to fund projects and properly honor all donors.

The board was presented two options for a stone monument, the first being a $2,247 option with beveled edges. That option also would include purchasing wood plaques with the names of donors, which would be displayed near the monument during the fair week and in the board office the rest of the year. The plaques would cost approximately $50 with each nameplate costing approximately $4.

Another option would be a $1,911 memorial with square edges. It would allow names to be added directly to the memorial, costing $150 per nameplate or $200 per engraving.

The Junior Fair Board supported the beveled edge option, stating it would look good and would prevent people from placing objects such as drinks on top of the memorial.

The Fair Board agreed and selected the $2,247 option. The monument will be purchased from Edwin F. Nickol Monuments, Inc.

One project that previously received a donation for is a digital sign for the fairgrounds. Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger reported that he, Secretary Bill Clark and Carol Pierce, who handles advertisements for the fair, met with a company to discuss options. They are considering a single-sided sign that would be mounted to the side of the horse barn near Fair Road. Roediger expects to have pricing estimates by the June board meeting.

President Eric Garber and Roediger received quotes for garage door installation for the Beige Building. The doors are being donated by Clopay Corp.

One quote for installation was $1,700 and included a one-year extended warranty on top of Clopay’s warranty while the other quote was $2,600. The board approved the lower quote, which was from Totton & Son Garage Doors.

Mike York said he thinks he’ll be able to get slabs donated for single entry doors to the Beige Building. Companies the board has worked with for donations don’t manufacture the double doors needed for the Beige Building so Garber said the board will continue seeking options to replace the double doors.

The board received a $4,700 grant from the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Clark said. The funds will be used to purchase 100 new folding chairs for the Beige Building.

Jason Howell said he met with Rocco Catanzarite from Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen, and plans for a beer garden are progressing well for the 2021 fair. Catanzarite asked for information about previous fair attendance and beer sales so he will know how much beer to purchase, Howell said.

Howell and board members also discussed the size of tent needed for a beer garden and putting beer sales under the grandstand. He also asked about lighting for the beer garden and potential ice storage.

Garber said Tyler’s Law, which increases Ohio amusement ride safety and inspection standards, is in effect and will be strictly enforced this summer. The legislation was passed following the death of Tyler Jarrell at the 2017 Ohio State Fair on the Fire Ball ride, an accident that was blamed on excessive corrosion in a steel support beam

Rides will still come to the Shelby County Fair, Garber said. They will need to have zero rust on them, and any welds will need to be approved by the manufacturer. The rides will be at other festivals in Ohio prior to the Shelby County Fair, Garber said, which means any issues should be fixed prior to the fair.

The board is seeking a group to paint the Booth Building at the fairgrounds. In the past the board has purchased paint and had community groups donate their time for painting.

Electrical upgrades in the camping area have been completed.

Roediger reported that a water leak at the hog barn was fixed, and a water line was replaced. Blacktop at the hog barn where work was completed still needs to be patched.

Otterbacher Shows is staging at the fairgrounds for the summer, Roediger said. It will pay storage fees as it stores rides at the fairgrounds and uses it as a staging area for other festivals in the region.

The board approved the purchase of 4,800 trash bags. Any other supply needs for the 2021 fair need to be submitted by mid-June.

Jessica Adams, the county’s 4-H youth development educator, said the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities contacted her about finding work for approximately five people from R T Industries in Troy. The workers, who would be paid by R T Industries and supervised, would work between July 9 and Aug. 6 as part of a work program.

After a discussion, it was decided the Junior Fair Board and Senior Fair Board would have work the employees could do before, during and after the 2021 fair.

Co-Alliance has offered to print exhibitor cards and back numbers for Junior Fair exhibitors for free, Adams said. They will have a Co-Alliance logo on them but will save the Junior Fair Board time and money.

The 2021 fair book has been printed. Clark encouraged people to look at shelbycountyfair.com for additional information.

A discussion about creating a space to show the grand champion and reserve champion cattle was discussed. No decisions were made, and the discussion was tabled.

Clark reminded board members that memberships need to be purchased prior to the 2021 fair in order to vote in fair board elections.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

