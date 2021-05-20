Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:19 p.m.: domestic violence. William Mattingly Jr., 31, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:57 a.m.: theft — without consent. A check in the amount of $1,200 was reported stolen in the 100 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-8:10 a.m.: warrant. Jacob Auville, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

MONDAY

-5:51 p.m.: theft. A 3-ton jack, valued at $50, and four tires and rims, valued at $200, were reported stolen at a property in the 300 block of North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:42 to 6:19 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9 a.m. to 8:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

