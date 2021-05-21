125 Years

May 21, 1896

The Sidney Swing company of this city was incorporated yesterday with a capital stock of $50,000. Incorporators are: W.B. Forsyth, C.W. Rhodehaffer, W.R. McKnight, C.M. Lyon and F.F. Rauth. The company has been formed to manufacture a swing patented by Mr. Rhodehaffer. It is after a style of the old merry-go-rounds, but is a grand improvement over them.

———

A meeting of the citizens of St. Marys was held there last evening in the mayor’s office in the interest of the electric railway. H.T. Mathers, Frank Hunter and Charles Timeus, of this city, officers of the company were present and explained the plan proposed for the railroad. There appeared to be a good enthusiasm and a committee was named to handle subscriptions.

———

Ed K. Young received 39 turtles, weighing 183 pounds, from Logansville this afternoon. He has them on exhibition in his show window.

100 Years

May 21, 1921

The question of the erection of a new school building in connection with the present high school building to be used for technical and vocational training has been discussed by the board of education for the past few months. Following a meeting with the board and several manufacturers today, it was decided to put the question of issuing bonds for this purpose on the ballot at the primary election in August.

———

Many of the older residents of Sidney will recall the heavy snowstorm that began falling here about midnight on May 21 and continued during the day of May 22, 1883. Everything was literally buried under the avalanche of snow that did cause considerable damage to ornamental trees and bushes. It was not accompanied by freezing temperatures neither was it followed by the usual aftermath – a killing frost.

75 Years

May 21, 1946

The local post office has been notified of temporary arrangements being completed by the Post Office Department to establish a system of star routes to transport the mail in event of the railroad strike on Thursday. Star Route trucks will move through Sidney both east and west and north and south.

———

Charles Abbott has been elected president of the Sidney High Chapter of the Future Farmers of America. Serving with him will be Johnny Anderson as vice president; Herman Renner, secretary; Vernon Fogt, treasurer; Leo Gephart, reporter, and Wilbur Watkins, sentinel.

———

President Truman this afternoon ordered the government seizure of the soft coal mines. He placed operation of the mines under the supervision of Secretary of the Interior Krug.

50 Years

May 21, 1971

Miller’s Fashion Center in downtown Sidney has moved its entire line of women’s clothes and bridal fashions to a new elevation – the same building, but upstairs.

The fashion store, owned by Roy and Bess Miller, is located at 122 South Main street. The Millers will continue to handle the same fashions.

———

URBANA – Botkins made it to baseball’s “Sweet Sixteen” by belting out a 4-3 win over Yellow Springs in the Urbana District Class A finals at Urbana College Thursday afternoon.

Botkins, a team which has been growing stronger and stronger as the season progressed, flexed its muscles with a four-run fourth inning. A solid pitching performance by Bill Maurer and some sharp defensive play contributed to the victory.

25 Years

May 21, 1996

Kathleen Jendrusik of Sidney, owner of Ka-Jens Piano Studio, has been honored by two music organizations.

The National Guild of Piano Teachers, a teacher division of the American College of Musicians, has installed her into its Hall of Fame in Austin, Texas, for 20 years of service and for serving for more than 20 years as a chairman of the Sidney district.

The Guild is one of the most important divisions of the American College of Musicians. The primary function of the NGPT is to establish definite goals and awards for piano students of all levels and grades – goals for the earliest beginner as well as the artistic adult. Loy Kohler, head of the music conservatory at Capital University and Grace Woodruff, formerly head of the University of Cincinnati, help in establishing a center in Sidney with Jendrusik in 1976.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Music Teachers Association, affiliated with the Music Teachers National Association, has chosen Jendrusik as chairman for the All-Ohio Piano Ensembles.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

