Kaup earns dean’s list honors at University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Abbigail Kaup, of New Knoxville, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Evansville. Kaup is studying history at UE.

To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts and sciences-based university located in Evansville, Indiana. UE offers more than 70 areas of study across the undergraduate and graduate levels. For more information, visit evansville.edu.