SNHU announces winter 2021 president’s list

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University has announced the winter 2021 president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Students named to the SNHU winter 2021 president’s list included Kimberly Schwartz, of Yorkshire; Mara Peters, of Versailles; and Lori Wooddell, of Port Jefferson.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.