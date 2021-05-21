New Knoxville forms committee to oversee gym project

NEW KNOXVILLE – As the new auxiliary gym project is coming up for bids, the New Knoxville Board of Education approved a committee to perform oversight duties.

Those on the committee to steer the estimated $2.5 million project to completion will be Superintendent Kim Waterman, Treasurer Amy Reineke, Board members Brian Lammers and Brian Hoge and Athletic Director Kay Webb.

Besides basketball features, the new gym will include a retractable baseball batting cage, a dedicated referee change room, restrooms, new bleachers and more storage for athletics equipment.

In relation to the gym project, the Board was reminded that the New Knoxville Athletic Boosters will host a June 12 fundraiser at Grand Lake Galleria. There will be live and silent auctions, dinner and speaker Joshua Perry of Ohio State University. More information on the event can be found at the Booster Facebook page at TheBarn2.0Project. This event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The Boosters have said they have raised a major portion of the cost for the newest gym.

The Board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the teachers union, which will give the FFA teacher an additional 10 paid days for summer teaching duties.

Jenny Fledderjohann, principal for fourth through 12th grades, said the last days for seniors have been busy, with the Sam Anspach named senior class valedictorian and Lola Thompson as salutatorian. Liberty Menke was awarded an academic honors STEM diploma and Nick Tinnerman-Topp has a U.S. Army Reserves commission.

Fledderjohann said the class motto is “Chase your dreams but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.” Their class flower is the rose.

Thirty seniors will graduate on Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

Sports ticket prices were approved for 2021-22 by the Board. The price will be the same for both adults and students. High school volleyball is $8 at door/ $7 presale, Junior high volleyball and basketball $4 at door. High school soccer is $5 at the gate. Girls and boys basketball is $8 at the door and $7 presale. Season tickets will be available as well.

In other action, students involved in dual sports are now required to decide on the sports priority, then submit a calendar to both coaches to clarify when they can attend each sport. The Board agreed to the policy addition to the Athletic Student Handbook.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

