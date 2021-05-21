Shelby County drops to Level 1 on COVID-19 advisory map

SIDNEY – Shelby County has dropped to Level 1 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which is the lowest level, for the first time since March 18.

Shelby County is one of 14 counties in the state that are at Level 1, the yellow level on the COVID-19 advisory map. Other Level 1 counties include Athens, Brown, Clinton, Knox, Mercer, Miami, Morgan, Noble, Perry, Preble, Tuscarawas, Union and Van Wert.

Level 1 means there is active exposure and spread of the coronavirus while Level 2, which Shelby County previously was at, means there is increased exposure and spread.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 59.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 80.3 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 97.1 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 119.9 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,717 cases of COVID-19 with 156 hospitalizations and 93 deaths during the pandemic. One new hospitalization was reported since last week.

There are 4,556 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 68 active cases – down from the 81 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,094,742 cases of COVID-19 with 58,396 hospitalizations, 8,026 intensive care admissions and 19,628 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 1,208 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 1,141 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 125 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 101, and intensive care admissions are up with 19 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 12.

In Shelby County, 13,226 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 27.22% of the population and up 385 people since last week. Statewide, 5,079,175 people have been vaccinated, which is 43.45% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

