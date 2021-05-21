Registration open for Vax-A-Million drawings

SIDNEY – Ohio Vax-A-Million is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohioans 18 years of age and older who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a chance to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Ohioans 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination, may enter for a chance to win one of five four-year full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program. Ohioans are asked to register for the drawings by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for use in kids younger than 18. Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12-17 years of age with parental or legal guardian consent.

The providers for the vaccine this week in Shelby County are Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Wilson Health now is offering online self-scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination. Check availability and schedule appointments through Wilson Health’s website at https://www.wilsonhealth.org/covid-19 or TEXT vax to 484848 from your mobile phone.

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department: On Thursday, May 27, from 5 until 7 p.m., the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the New Hope United Methodist Church located at 8985 W. Mason Road, Sidney. They will offer the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine appointments are available at the Health Department throughout the week. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, visit https://shelbycounty.simplybook.me/v2/ or call 937-498-7249.

Kroger Pharmacy: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment. Visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated or call 866-211-5320 for vaccine availability.

Walgreens: Schedule an appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 937-492-5340.

CVS Pharmacy: The vaccine will be available by appointment only. Register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine, use the CVS app or call 800-679-9691.

Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center: Vaccine appointments at drive-thru clinics at the Jackson Center Fire Department (110 S. Linden St., Jackson Center) and in the pharmacy will be offered as vaccines are received. Vaccines are by appointment only. Sign up for an appointment at http://jc-pharmacy.com/.

Walmart: Please schedule an appointment at https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302.

Veterans can sign up for vaccines at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

Appointments can be scheduled on Ohio’s centralized scheduling website, https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. The website serves as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers and schedule their vaccine appointments.

For those 65 and older who need transportation assistance to receive a vaccine, contact Area Agencies on Aging www.aging.ohio.gov or call 866-243-5678. If you need assistance in registering for a vaccine, call 937-223-4357.

Catholic Social Services will give assistance in registering for a vaccine. For assistance, call 937-498-4593.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for our communities,” said Wilson Health Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.