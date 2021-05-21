On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

City council is expected to adopt three ordinances and they are:

• To implement the Neighborhood Pride Grant program;

• Legalizing the use of non-traditional vehicles on city of Sidney roadways;

• To approve the requesting of the rezoning of two parcels on the west side of Wilson Avenue, between Michigan and Grove Streets.

City council is expected to adopt three resolutions and they are:

• To confirm the reappointment of Dmitri Williams to the Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority;

• To appoint Rick Pugh to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To appoint Richard Kennett to the Airport Advisory Committee.

There will also be discussions to cancel July 2021 workshop meeting, Pro Nails LLC liquor permit and on annual liquor permit renewals.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Sch9ools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. st the school. Items on the agenda include committee and developmental reports and the approval of a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract amendment with Poggemeyer Design Group and declaring an emergency.

Sidney Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY —The Sidney Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the position of police officer.