125 Years

May 22, 1896

Emory C. Nutt has almost completed his new warehouse at the corner of North street and West avenue and is now ready to receive grain. It is a neat structure, having a capacity of about 45,000 bushels and is modern in every particular. It is built adjacent to a switch track on the Big Four railroad.

———

The school house in the village of Botkins has been condemned as unsafe, and the board of education of Dinsmore township is compelled to find a place for the schools of the village. The board proposes to build a new school building and it is necessary to submit to a vote of the people and that will be done on June 1.

100 Years

May 22, 1921

The first official rise in temperature on the Sidney Band thermometer at the Spot corner was recorded this afternoon. After four of the Sidney manufacturers reports were totaled, the thermometer jumped from the original $1,500 mark to a total of $2,000.

———

Fire of an unknown origin caused considerable damage in the basement of the six-story Oldham block on West Poplar street Sunday afternoon. Discovered about 2 o’clock, the fire was confined to the basement of the building, although smoke permeated the entire structure. Heaviest damage was in the press room of the Daily Journal, with that coming principally from water. There was some smoke damage at the Taylor Furniture store and Kaufman’s store.

———

Holy Angels Church was the scene yesterday morning for the First Mass conducted by Rev. Clarence J. Schmitt, son of Mrs. Catherine Schmitt, South Miami avenue. He was ordained on Saturday morning by Archbishop Moeller at St. Peter’s cathedral in Cincinnati.

75 Years

May 22, 1946

If the railroad strike comes off at 4 p.m. today as scheduled, only first class and air mail will be accepted by the Sidney post office until establishment of star motor routes, it was announced by local postal officials. Weight will be limited to 16 ounces per packages.

———

Miss Donna Hughes is the new Shelby county visiting nurse, assuming those duties this week, according to Dr. Lee Traul, county health commissioner. A graduate of Sidney High school with the class of 1940, Miss Hughes completed her nursing studies at St. Elizabeth school of nursing in Dayton.

———

Mr. A.W. Konz was elected president of the Women’s Council at the Sidney Church of Christ at the election held last evening. Serving with her will be, Mrs. Frances Roush and Mrs. Floyd Umstead, vice presidents; Mrs. William Dunn, secretary; Mrs. Ray Webb, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Everett Hazel, treasurer; Mrs. Hazel Burns, publicity chairman.

50 Years

May 22, 1971

ANNA – Dave Pleiman received the trophy as the most valuable athlete for four years of school at Anna’ Sports Banquet Friday evening. This is the highest athletic award that the school offers.

The plaque sponsored by the Sidney Daily News for the outstanding scholar-athlete also went to Dave. For this coveted award he was chosen above the top scholar-athletes from each of the other six schools in the conference.

In addition he was awarded the trophy as most valuable player in track and earned a National Athletic Scholarship Award for his 3.40 gradepoint-average.

———

Miss Mary Ann Stoner was installed as president of the All American Chapter of Sweet Adelines on Tuesday evening, May 11, at the Pasco United Methodist Church.

Also installed were Mrs. Harry Fitzgerald, vice president; Mrs. Albert Sommer, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Kenneth Smith, recording secretary; and Mrs. Donald Hetzler, treasurer.

25 Years

May 22, 1996

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Early but intriguing research suggests the first vaccine for lung cancer may substantially prolong victims’ lives and perhaps even cure some of them.

Unlike vaccines for flu and measles, which keep people from catching disease, cancer vaccines are intended to fight malignancies once they occur. The idea is to harness the body’s own cancer-killing machinery to seek out tumors and destroy them.

———

Dr. John J. Wilding Jr. has been named a Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology. The designation was awarded to Wilding in recognition of his “devotion for the advancement of the science of Osteopathy and his professional proficiency, unusual merit and skills in the practice of ophthalmology.” His professional contributions include a special research project on vascular occlusions to the eye.

Wilding is a partner in Eye Care and Surgery Association Inc., which has offices in the Wilson Medical Building, Sidney, as well as in St. Marys, Celina, Bellefontaine, and Troy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

