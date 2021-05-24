Hardin-Houston High School 2021 graduation

Graduate Briana Brown waits for her dad, Justin Brown, not pictured, to get his cell phone ready for a photo in front of the Hardin-Houston Local School sign after the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Houston senior Dustyn McMaken gets some help with his cap from Hardin-Houston School Councilor Stephanie Merickel before the start of the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Houston senior Dustyn McMaken gets some help with his cap from Hardin-Houston School Councilor Stephanie Merickel before the start of the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Pam Mohler, left, greets her granddaughter Catryn Mohler as Catryn lines up to for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Pam Mohler, left, greets her granddaughter Catryn Mohler as Catryn lines up to for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Valedictorian Collin Walker addresses his class during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Valedictorian Collin Walker addresses his class during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Salutatorian Kyleigh Gardner addresses her class during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Salutatorian Kyleigh Gardner addresses her class during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Alexis Sowers, left, is recognized as one of the top ten scholars of her class by Hardin-Houston Local School Superintendent Ryan Maier during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Alexis Sowers, left, is recognized as one of the top ten scholars of her class by Hardin-Houston Local School Superintendent Ryan Maier during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Iona Marie Downing, left, accepts her diploma from Board of Education President Christine Helman during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Iona Marie Downing, left, accepts her diploma from Board of Education President Christine Helman during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Members of the Hardin-Houston class of 2021 turn their tassels during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Members of the Hardin-Houston class of 2021 turn their tassels during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Students toss their caps during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Students toss their caps during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Gabe Wood gets a hug from his mom, Becki Wood, after the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23. Students lined up outside to meet with well-wishers. Wood is also the son of Jeremy Wood.

Gabe Wood gets a hug from his mom, Becki Wood, after the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23. Students lined up outside to meet with well-wishers. Wood is also the son of Jeremy Wood.

